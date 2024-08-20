Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 734 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 141,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,143,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

