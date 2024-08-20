Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 941 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $881.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $969.82 and its 200 day moving average is $946.44.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.