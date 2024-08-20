Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.