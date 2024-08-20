Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

