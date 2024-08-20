Brookstone Capital Management Sells 112 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,173.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,990.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,959.51. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

