Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.