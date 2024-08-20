Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,652 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

