Brookstone Capital Management Sells 32 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 214,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $346.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

