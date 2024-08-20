Brookstone Capital Management Sells 47,600 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in APA were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

