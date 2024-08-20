Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,160 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.