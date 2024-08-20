C3is (CISS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter.

C3is Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CISS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. C3is has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $506,423.30, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

