Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after buying an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPB opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

