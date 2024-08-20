Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Insider Sells $1,905,566.08 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after buying an additional 370,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

