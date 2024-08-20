CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

CDNA opened at $33.99 on Monday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

