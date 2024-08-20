Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $106,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $344.69 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.09. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

