Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.82

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as low as C$2.60. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 11,600 shares.
Ceres Global Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$85.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
