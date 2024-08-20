Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $577.57 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.69 and a 200-day moving average of $581.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,232,313 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

