Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 789,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CQP opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

