Chris Kondo Sells 8,706 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chris Kondo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00.
Apple Stock Down 0.1 %
AAPL opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.