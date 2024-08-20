Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $157,454.99 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,482.28 or 0.99812279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,588,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,588,420.7 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03633334 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $149,602.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

