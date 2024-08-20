CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,117,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

