Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,421,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 412,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In related news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

