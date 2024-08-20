Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson Sells 13,282 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMT

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.