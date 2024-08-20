Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

GLW opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

