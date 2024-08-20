Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

