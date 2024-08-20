CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,600 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,376,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,158.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CSPI stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $29.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
