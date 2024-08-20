CUBE Price Tops $0.0067 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $0.03 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

