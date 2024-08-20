CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

