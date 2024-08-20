Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAR opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 470,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,650,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

