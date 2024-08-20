Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $44,828.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $376,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.