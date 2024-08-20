Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $378.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $371.00 to $378.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.91 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $423.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

