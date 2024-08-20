Denise Marie Brucia Sterling Sells 8,752 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,162 shares during the last quarter.

CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

