DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1,062.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

