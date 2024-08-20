Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $395.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.63.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.8 %

PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

