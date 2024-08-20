Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,207 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 312,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

