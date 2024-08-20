DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.34 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00013320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $294.34 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,242.80332802 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 8.13575987 USD and is up 6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,996,316.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

