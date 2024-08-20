Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.