Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 507,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DPG opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.