Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

