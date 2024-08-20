Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.