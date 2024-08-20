Eaton Cambridge Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 27,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

