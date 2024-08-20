Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

