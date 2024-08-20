Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Enterra Price Performance

ETER opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Enterra has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

