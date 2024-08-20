Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,086,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

Entra ASA Price Performance

ENTOF stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.