Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of ZWS opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

