Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.30.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

