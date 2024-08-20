Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

