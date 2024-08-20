Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

