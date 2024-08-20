Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after buying an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $524.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $540.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.57.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

