Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $28,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $27,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

