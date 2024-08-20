Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.