Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

